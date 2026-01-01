236 cases related to liquor consumption, drunk driving filed in Ahmedabad on New Year's Eve

Ahmedabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Police have registered more than 230 cases related to liquor consumption and possession across Ahmedabad city, where prohibition is in place along with rest of Gujarat, on New Year's Eve and arrested 246 persons, officials said on Wednesday.

In a release, police said a total of 236 cases were registered under the Gujarat Prohibition Act and under section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which deals with driving under the influence of alcohol, during a special drive and patrolling carried out on New Year's Eve in the state's commercial hub.

Of the 246 persons held on December 31 night, 69 were caught for 'drunk driving', 123 arrested for alcohol consumption and 54 for possession of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), said the release.

Also, 107 vehicles were seized across the city after their owners failed to produce proper registration papers or driving licence, it said.

To manage New Year's Eve crowds and prevent any untoward incidents, police had deployed nearly 9,000 personnel across Ahmedabad city. These included senior officers as well as personnel from various units.

According to the release, five Joint or Additional Commissioners of Police, 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 28 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 115 Inspectors and 225 Sub-Inspectors were on duty during the night.

In addition, more than 5,000 constables and 3,500 Home Guards were deployed for patrolling, checking and law and order duties. Special units, including the State Reserve Police Force, She Teams and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads, were also pressed into service to enhance security.

These personnel were equipped with 443 breath analysers, 39 speed-gun cameras, and 2,560 body-worn cameras to check drunk driving, detect vehicles exceeding speed limit and monitor revellers, said the release.

To maintain surveillance and deter violations, the police monitored crowds through more than 4,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. Public address systems were also used at several locations to issue announcements and guide revellers during celebrations to welcome 2026.

Police said the extensive deployment and strict enforcement helped prevent law and order problems and New Year's Eve celebrations remained peaceful despite large gatherings in various parts of Ahmedabad. PTI PJT PD RSY