239 lions, 404 leopards died in Gujarat in two years: forest minister

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) A total of 239 lions, including 126 cubs, died in Gujarat in the last two years, and 29 of these fatalities were due to unnatural causes, the legislative assembly was told on Monday.

At the same time, the number of leopard fatalities was 404, including 110 cubs, in the years 2022 and 2023, stated Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera.

Gujarat is the world's last abode of Asiatic lions.

"Of the 239 lion fatalities, 117 were reported in 2022 and 122 in 2023. While 210 lions succumbed to natural causes, 29 fatalities were due to unnatural causes such as the big cats getting hit by vehicles or falling into open wells," the minister said in a written reply.

A query in this regard was raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour.

The Budget session of the state legislative assembly is currently underway.

In the case of leopards, 186 died in 2022 and 218 in 2023, the minister said.

"Among leopards, 272 deaths were due to natural causes while 132 fatalities are due to unnatural reasons," Bera said.

The data tabled in the Assembly revealed that the number of lions, excluding cubs, dying due to unnatural deaths has doubled over a year. The number was 7 in 2022 and 14 in 2023.

"The state government has taken various steps to prevent unnatural deaths of big cats. These measures include setting up centres for the treatment of wild animals at different spots, appointing veterinary doctors and introducing an ambulance service for timely intervention and treatment of lions and other wild animals," the minister stated.

Other measures include building speed-breakers and installing signboards on roads passing through sanctuary areas, regular foot patrolling in forests, building parapet walls for open wells near forests, putting up fences on both sides of the railway tracks near Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and radio-collaring Asiatic lions to track their movement, he added.

As per the last Census conducted in June 2020, Gujarat is home to 674 Asiatic lions. PTI PJT PD NSK