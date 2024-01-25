2,399 kg of adulterated cumin seeds seized in Thane district

Thane, Jan 25 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have seized 2,399 kg of adulterated cumin seeds, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The seizure was made in the Bhiwandi area on Tuesday, he said.

The adulterated cumin seeds, or ‘jeera’, were neatly packed with fake labels of a reputed brand, the official said. The police also seized a pickup vehicle worth about Rs 11 lakh, he said.

The Shanti Nagar police have registered a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and FDA Regulations, he said, adding that the accused have been identified as Shadab Islam Khan (33), a driver, and distributor Chetan Rameshbhai Gandhi (34). PTI COR NR