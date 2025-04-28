24 arrested in Assam for 'defending Pakistan' since Pahalgam attack: CM

Guwahati, Apr 28 (PTI) Twenty-four people have been arrested in Assam so far for "defending Pakistan on Indian soil" following the Pahalgam terror attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Among those apprehended is opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who was booked on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X at 7.30 pm, Sarma said, "24 Anti Nationals are behind the bars now." Earlier in the day, he said the number of arrests was 22.

The two latest arrests were made in Sribhumi district and Kamrup district, he said.

On Saturday, Sarma had said that if required, provisions of the National Security Act would be imposed on the arrested.

"There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations and we must remain like that," he had told reporters.

Twenty-six people were killed after terrorists struck Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. PTI SSG SOM