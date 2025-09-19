24 cops transferred to police lines on ADGP’s orders in UP’s Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Twenty-four police personnel, including two inspectors, have been transferred to the police lines in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on the orders of ADGP Mutha Ashok Jain, officials said on Friday.

The transfer order followed the ADGP's late-night inspection of police stations and outposts along the four-lane highway in the district on September 18.

The inspection focused on asking cops about the steps taken by them to curb cattle smuggling in the area, the officials said. It followed the removal of SP Santosh Kumar Mishra, who has been attached to the state police headquarters.

After returning to Gorakhpur, ADGP Jain instructed Kushinagar ASP Nivesh Katiyar to immediately transfer the 24 officers to the police lines. PTI COR CDN SMV ARI