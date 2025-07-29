24 countries have agreed to join International Big Cat Alliance: Environment minister

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Twenty-four countries have agreed to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an India-led global initiative to protect seven species of big cats, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

According to the IBCA website, 12 countries -- India, Armenia, Bhutan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Guinea, Liberia, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Somalia and Suriname -- are currently members of the alliance.

At an event to mark International Tiger Day, Yadav said the number of tiger reserves in India has increased from 46 in 2014 to 58 at present, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong commitment to protecting the national animal.

The minister also announced the launch of a nationwide tree plantation drive under which more than one lakh saplings will be planted across all 58 tiger reserves.

Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said India's achievements in tiger conservation are a "milestone" in efforts to protect nature.

"And the credit goes entirely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who understands the long-term consequences of protecting the environment and the criticality of the situation today, when we are facing the effects of climate change," he said.

He said protecting tigers also means protecting the environment because the tiger is an apex species.

"If the tiger survives, it means the environment and the ecology down the chain are also surviving," he said.

On the IBCA, Singh said many countries have requested India to train their officers in big cat conservation.

"So, the environment is a very important field. It has international and global implications. It is also an important pathway for international diplomacy, and we are doing very well in that," he said.

Asked about plans to bring more cheetahs from Africa under Project Cheetah, Singh said India has concrete plans to source them from similar climate zones such as Namibia.

"Those plans are underway. We are doing very well in our cheetah conservation efforts," he added. PTI GVS RHL