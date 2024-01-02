24 criminals arrested during statewide checking at bus stands, railway stations: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday conducted a special cordon and search operation (CASO) near all bus terminuses and railway stations across the state and arrested 24 alleged criminals, officials said.

The CASO named "Ops Eagle-III" was conducted from 12 noon to 3 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts and 500 police teams, involving over 4,000 police personnel, frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus terminuses, they said.

During the operation conducted at 134 bus stands and 181 railway stations, 917 suspicious persons were rounded up for questioning, 24 criminal elements were arrested and 21 FIRs were lodged, said Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla. PTI SUN SKY SKY