24-hour strike against tourism festival affects normal life partially in Manipur valley districts

Imphal, Nov 19 (PTI) A 24-hour bandh opposing a tourism festival in strife-torn Manipur partially affected normal life in Imphal valley districts on Wednesday.

Several markets, business establishments and educational institutes remained closed, and a handful of vehicles were seen plying on the roads in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

Government offices also recorded low attendance, they said.

Though the bandh was called by the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (MC Progressive) from 12 am on Wednesday to protest against organising the Sangai tourism festival without resolving the ethnic conflict in the state, internally displaced people (IDPs) and several civil society organisations boycotted the event.

They contended that this was not the right time to organise such an event when people are still bearing the brunt of the ethnic violence.

However, the government said the tourism festival is also important for economic acceleration in the state.

During the bandh, no untoward incident has been reported so far, the officials said.

Security measures have been intensified across Imphal, particularly at the site of the festival venue, on account of the general strike and boycott call.

"There have been musical concerts and local entertainment programmes across the Imphal valley this year. Thousands from Imphal valley had gone to participate in the Shirui festival held in Ukhrul earlier this year. There was no boycott.

"Unfortunately, an important festival like Sangai, which seeks to promote tourism and revive economic growth through local entrepreneurs in the state, has been boycotted," an official said.

The Sangai festival, scheduled from November 21, will be held after a gap of two years, and the preparations are underway at Hapta Kangjeibung, the main venue of the event.

The festival had been suspended since 2023 after ethnic violence broke out in the state.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel had appealed to people to participate in the festival.

"While the relief and rehabilitation of IDPs (internally displaced persons) is the top priority for the state government, holding of Sangai festival is also important for economic acceleration and providing market linkages to local artisans, entrepreneurs, craftsmen and farmers, boosting trade and investment," Goel said. PTI CORR BDC