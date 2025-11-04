24 injured after 2 buses collide in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Nov 4 (PTI) At least 24 people were injured after two buses collided in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The condition of six injured people is stated to be critical, they said.

The accident took place near Chali Bangla flyover under Rajganj police station limits around 11.30 pm on Monday.

Around 100 devotees were travelling in a bus to take part in a religious festival in Bokaro from Nala and Kundihi areas of Jamtara district, when another speeding bus rammed into it, a police officer said.

The injured were admitted to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH).

Movement on the Kolkata-Delhi lane of GT Road was briefly affected due to the accident, the officer said. PTI CORR SAN RBT