24 IPS, 14 DANIPS officers transferred in major Delhi Police reshuffle

New Delhi: The Delhi Police in a major reshufle transferred 24 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 14 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers, the LG office said on Wednesday.

According to the order issued by the office of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, several senior officers have been assigned new charges across units and ranges.

David Lalringsanga (1995 batch) has been posted as Special Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC and SPUNER – Special Police Unit for Women and Children and Special Police Unit For North-Eastern Region.

Dheeraj Kumar (2004) will serve as Director (Joint CP) of Delhi Police Academy, while Raj Kumar Singh (2004) has been appointed Joint CP Provisioning and Logistics (P&L). Vijay Kumar (2007) has been transferred from Joint CP of Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) to Joint CP Eastern Range.

Among others, Umesh Kumar (2009) will now serve as Additional CP of Security, while Pratiksha Godara (2011) has been moved from Additional CP of Special Cell to Additional CP DPHCL.

At the district level, Nidhin Valsan (2012), who was DCP Outer North, will now be DCP Central district. Rajeev Ranjan (2012), previously DCP Welfare, has been posted as DCP Rohini.

V Hareshwar Swami (2013) will move from DCP 5th Battalion DAP to DCP Outer North. Amit Goel (2014) has been transferred from DCP Rohini, to DCP South West, while Hemant Tiwari (2014) will take over as DCP South East from IFSO Unit.

Ravi Kumar Singh (2012) moves from South East district to Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and Sharad Bhaskar Darade (2013) has been posted as DCP Traffic.

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (2013) will now head DCP Crime. Kushal Pal Singh (2014), earlier with Traffic, will now serve as DCP Metro.

Mahesh Kumar Barnwal (2014) has been made DCP 5th Battalion DAP, while Vishnu Kumar (2019) Additional DCP Rohini has been posted as DCP 6th Battalion DAP.

Among DANIPS officers, Vinit Kumar (2004) moves from DCP P&L to DCP IFSO Unit and Chepyala Anjitha (2008), earlier Additional DCP North, becomes DCP SPUWAC.

Laxmi Kanwat (2009), Additional DCP West, has been appointed DCP Security. Subodh Kumar Goswami (2010), DCP 8th Battalion DAP, is now DCP Traffic. Deepak Yadav (2010), Additional DCP Outer becomes DCP P&L.

Nishant Gupta (2010), Additional DCP Dwarka, has been posted as DCP Traffic, and Patel Aalap Mansukh (2010), Deputy GM DPHCL, will take over as DCP Special Cell. Manasvi Jain (2012), Additional DCP North East (CDC), is now DCP Security (CDC).

Six IPS officers have been posted as Additional DCPs.

Anant Mittal (2015) will serve in the North district, Rohit Rajbir Singh (2015) in Dwarka, Sandeep Gupta (2015) in Rohini, and Sumit Kumar Jha (2017), presently Additional DCP New Delhi, will be posted in South district.

Narra Chaitanya (2017) will take charge in Outer district and Abhimanyu Poswal (2018) in South West, Achin Garg (2019) will be transferred from Additional DCP South to Deputy GM DPHC.

Additionally, five DANIPS officers have been posted as Additional DCPs across districts. Sukant Shailja Ballabh (2008), currently DCP, Security, will serve in the West district. Saurabh Chandra (2011) moves from DCP Traffic, to Additional DCP Dwarka.

Hukma Ram Sai (2011) has been shifted from DCP Traffic, to Additional DCP New Delhi. Gaurav Gupta (2012), DCP Security (CDC), has been posted as Additional DCP North East (CDC). Suma Madda (2015), who was PSO to Vice President (Security) (CDC), will now be Additional DCP North.

According to the order, Mayank Bansal (2012) will be transferred from Additional DCP South West (CDC) to DCP Communication with the additional charge of DCP Welfare (CDC).