24 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has transferred 24 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the superintendents of police of 11 districts.

The Personnel Department issued an order for the transfers late on Thursday night.

IPS officer Smita Srivastava has been appointed to the post of Additional Director General (ADG) in Anti-Corruption Bureau-II (ACB). She was posted as Additional Director General (Civil Rights). IPS officer Bhupendra Sahu has been appointed in his place.

Bipin Kumar Pandey will now be the Additional Director General of Police (Police Welfare). The superintendents of police of 11 districts, including Bhilwara, Sikar, Phalodi, Kekri, Dungarpur, Beawar, Sirohi, Jalore and Bhiwadi, have been transferred.

The newly formed BJP government has made major changes in the administrative structure of the state and on Thursday, 396 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) were transferred.