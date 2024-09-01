24 pc rain deficit in Himachal Pradesh despite spells of heavy rain

Shimla, Sep 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 24 per cent deficit in rainfall between June 1 and September 1 despite spells of heavy rains during the ongoing monsoon that caused extensive damage and claimed over 150 lives in the state.

Of the 12 districts in the state, 11 recorded a rainfall deficit. Only Shimla district received 10 per cent excess rains, according to the meteorological department.

The state received 471.1 mm of rainfall in the current monsoon season against an average of 618.9 mm, a deficit of 24 per cent.

According to data from the weather department, Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the highest 73 per cent rain deficit, followed by Kinnaur 43 per cent, Chamba and Una 34 per cent each, Hamirpur 33 per cent, Solan 31 per cent, Kullu 22 per cent, Sirmaur 16 per cent, Mandi and Bilaspur each 11 per cent, in Kangra eight per cent.

So far, 151 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 27 till Saturday evening, officials said, adding the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,265 crore due to the damage caused by the rainfall.

The weather remained mainly dry in the state since Saturday evening, while traces of rain were recorded in Neri and Kufri. The local meteorological office issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on September 3.