24 people held for blocking Mizoram highway protesting its dilapidated condition

Aizawl, Oct 23 (PTI) Twenty-four people were held on Thursday for allegedly blocking a vital highway in Mizoram, protesting its dilapidated condition, officials said.
The Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA)'s Kolasib unit and Joint Action Committee of drivers and owners of commercial vehicles announced a four-day strike on NH-306/06, the state's lifeline, to protest its dilapidated condition and the sluggish pace of repairs.
Kolasib's SP David H Lalthangliana told PTI that the strike did not affect vehicle movement as sufficient police personnel were deployed at various sites.
He said 24 people, including leaders of MTA and JAC, were detained for violating prohibitory orders.
There was no serious law and order issue during the strike, which began around 7 am, he said.
Home Minister K Sapdana had earlier warned truckers and commercial vehicle operators of legal action if they went ahead with the blockade.
He said the government was strongly against the agitation as the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) were carrying out repair work on the highway.
He had said that blocking a national highway violates several laws, including the National Highway Act and Sections 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The MTA and JAC had planned to block the Sairang-Vairengte and Kolasib-Bairabi stretches of NH-306/06 and a diversion road between Aizawl and Kawnpui/Kolasib via Durtlang till Sunday.
PWD Minister Vanlalthlana said the repair works are expected to be completed in November.
The NH-306, certain stretches of which are designated NH-06, was repaired in July and August. The highway's condition deteriorated again recently.
It is the primary lifeline of Mizoram, linking the northeastern state with the rest of the country. All essential supplies come to the state through this highway. PTI CORR SOM