24 river monitoring stations across country record 'severe flood situation': CWC

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) At least 24 river monitoring stations across the country -- including in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha -- have reported 'severe flood situation', while 27 others have recorded 'above normal' water levels, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Thursday in its daily nationwide flood advisory.

According to the CWC, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh account for the highest number of severely affected sites, with eight stations each reporting 'severe flood situation'.

In Delhi, Yamuna river at the Old Railway Bridge continues to remain in 'severe flood situation', though the water level is receding and is expected to fall to 207.32 metres by Thursday night.

The advisory said inflow forecasts have been issued for 50 dams and barrages across the country, including major projects in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The commission has asked dam authorities to operate reservoirs strictly as per Standard Operating Procedures to avoid downstream flooding.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a 'low to moderate' flash flood risk alert for parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan over the next 24 hours due to intense rainfall.

In Maharashtra, 'very heavy' rainfall is expected in districts such as Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Pune, raising the risk of 'above normal' to 'severe flooding' in rivers like Tapi, Bhima, Koyna and Warna.

In Gujarat, rivers including the Narmada, Tapi, Sabarmati and Banas are forecast to swell over the next two to three days.

The situation is also critical in eastern states. In Odisha, rivers Burhabalang, Subarnarekha, Baitarani and Mahanadi are in 'above normal' to 'severe flood' condition, while in Bihar, Ganga and Kosi are flowing at dangerous levels across multiple districts.

The CWC forecast shows that several stations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Odisha are likely to remain under 'severe' or 'above normal' flood conditions for the next seven days.

The commission has urged the public and state authorities to remain alert, monitor real-time water levels through its website, and take necessary precautions in flood-prone regions.