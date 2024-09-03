24-year-old electrician killed over old feud in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old electrician died after he was allegedly stabbed in the thigh by a man over an old enmity in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at 18 Block Kalyan Puri on Sunday. On September 1, the police received information that a man named Rohit has been admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital with a stab wound to his thigh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.

The victim was brought to the hospital by his brother, Shivam, DCP Gupta said.

The police officer said that Rohit was unstable and unconscious when he was admitted to the hospital and after preliminary treatment, he was referred to GTB Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

During investigation, Shivam told police that Amit alias Polly had stabbed Rohit in the thigh due to an old enmity, DCP Gupta said.

Amit was subsequently arrested and the weapon used in the crime -- a button-actuated knife -- was recovered at his instance, she added. PTI ALK BHJ BHJ