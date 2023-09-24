24-year-old man arrested for rape of minor in Kerala

Pathanamthitta, Sep 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl over a period of two years, police said on Sunday.

Police arrested Kulathupuzha resident Sanal today for allegedly raping the minor girl after threatening her with objectionable photos and spreading it through social media.

Pandalam police nabbed him from a rented house after conducting a night-long search inside the forest region of Kulathupuzha last night where he was hiding.

Police, in a statement, said the accused had befriended the minor girl through social media and raped her after threatening her.

Police had to use mild force to apprehend the accused who showed resistance to arrest, it said. PTI RRT RRT ANE