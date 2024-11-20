24-year-old man commits suicide in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was said to be in depression, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in Sector 3 of Vaishali Colony here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Tuesday when one Saksham Dutt committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of the room of his flat, they said.

The victim's family hail from Devrana village in Pauri Garhwal, the police said.

The police reached the spot and rushed the body to the hospital, where he was declared dead, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nimish Patil.

The family members of the deceased told the police that he was being treated by a psychiatrist as he was under depression for the last three years.

The forensic expert’s team has taken fingerprints from the spot and victim's body has been sent for post-mortem, the DCP said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS