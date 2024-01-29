24-year-old man dead as bus hits motorcycle in Gr Noida

Noida, Jan 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a bus in Greater Noida, police officials said on Monday.

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search to trace the bus' driver.

The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Sunday at the Bhati roundabout under the Kasna police station area, they said.

"Sameer was on his way from Sirsa Cut to the Asian Paint Factory when his motorcycle was hit by the bus at the Bhati roundabout. He died on the spot," his cousin Ibrahim said.

The body was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for legal proceedings, he said. Ibrahim appealed to police to take action against the truck's driver.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving), a police official said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said. PTI KIS ANB ANB