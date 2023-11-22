24-year-old man hangs self; suicide note mentions Maratha quota issue

Latur (Maha), Nov 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly ended life in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday morning over the Maratha quota issue, police said.

Kiran Yuvraj Solunkhe, resident of Sawangira village in Nilanga tehsil, allegedly hanged himself from a tree in the family's sugarcane field around 9 am, said a police official.

A note found in his pocket said he was ending life because the Maratha community was not getting reservation, the official said.

Solunkhe was a commerce graduate and had taken part in the Maratha quota agitation, he added.

The agitation was revived recently with the hunger strikes of activist Manoj Jarange.

Solunkhe is survived by parents, a brother and two sisters, said inspector B R Shejal, the investigating officer.

Villagers refused to take possession of the body after autopsy, demanding that the administration give a written assurance of financial assistance for the deceased's family and a government job for one of the family members.

After the administration assured to consider the demands, the last rites were performed.

Jarange has set the deadline of December 24 for the Maharashtra government to take steps for granting reservation to the Maratha community. PTI COR KRK