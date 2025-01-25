24-year-old man killed in Nagpur over past enmity; four booked

Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old man, who was involved in a murder when he was a minor, was killed by four persons in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.

Harsh Raju Shende was fatally attacked with sharp weapons near Prajapati Nagar Metro station, he said.

Police have registered a case and identified two of the alleged attackers as Saurabh Borkar and Durgesh Larokar.

According to an official from Pardi police station, Shende was involved in the killing of one Amol Humne in 2018. As he was a minor then, he did not face any punishment, which angered Humne's friends Saurabh and Durgesh.

Since then, Saurabh and Durgesh had been looking for an opportunity to target Shende, the official said, adding that police are trying to track down the killers. PTI COR NR