24-year-old man killed, two women injured as Porsche hits two scooters in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A 24-year-old man was killed on the spot and two women were injured allegedly after a Porsche car hit two scooters here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near a petrol pump in Sector 4 at around 8 am on Monday, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Nayagaon area.

Police said the impact of the collision was so strong that one of the two-wheelers was destroyed and the front portion of the luxury car, including its front wheel, was damaged. The accident also severed Ankit's leg and injured the legs of the women.

A police officer said the driver, who was alone in the vehicle when the accident happened, was arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections, 281 (rash driving), under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.