24-year-old man murdered in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Dec 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old shop owner died after being attacked by a group of men with sharp-edged weapons here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near the Garhdiwala bus stop at around 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Avinash, a resident of Mirzapur village, ran a gift shop in Garhdiwala. He was with his friend, Gagandeep Singh when at least 10 men arrived in two cars and attacked them. After injuring the two, the attackers fled the scene, police said.

The duo was taken to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya for treatment. However, Avinash was declared brought dead while Singh received treatment for his injuries, officials said.

In a related incident, one of the cars used by the assailants met with an accident near Gondpur village. Five occupants of the car sustained injuries and were also admitted to the Civil Hospital, police said.

Sub-Inspector Gusahib Singh, the investigating officer, stated that an FIR has been registered at the Garhdiwala police station under relevant provisions of the law.

Police said the accused include Navjot Singh alias Happy of Gondpur, Rishi of Bathlan, Navjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, and Gaurav' -- all residents of Dadiana Khurd -- along with four to five unidentified accomplices.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was the result of an old enmity between the accused and the deceased, police said. PTI COR SUN RHL