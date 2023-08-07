24-year-old man stabbed over old dispute in Delhi's Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed allegedly by a person over an old dispute in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place late Friday night.

A senior police officer said the injured, identified as Bablu, was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He sustained two stab injuries on his hand and thigh and was unfit for a statement at the time of admission, he said.

The victim’s statement was recorded on Saturday in which he stated one Gaurav Sahu approached him and started a fight, the officer said.

The complainant alleged that he tried to resist, but Sahu stabbed him with a knife.

The officer said a case was registered and an investigation was carried out, following which Sahu (25), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested and the knife used in the offence seized.

Police said that the accused claimed he wanted revenge on Bablu for thrashing him two years ago. Sahu was previously involved in four other cases, they added. PTI NIT IJT