24-year-old man stabbed to death in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a petty monetary dispute with a vendor here, police said on Monday.

Sanjeet Kumar had a contract for cleaning the Sabzi Mandi market and he used to charge Rs 10 from each vendor for the service.

The incident occurred when an altercation occurred between Kumar and the vendor over a pending amount of Rs 40-50 on Sunday night.

The quarrel escalated, and the accused allegedly stabbed Kumar, leaving him seriously injured. He was initially admitted to the local government hospital, but was later referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.