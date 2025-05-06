24-year-old man's body found hanging from tree in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), May 6 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Aligarh's Vijaygarh town on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Narendra, was reportedly preparing for an Army recruitment exam. His father Rajkumar told mediapersons that Narendra was in good health and had left home on Monday evening for some work.

The family was informed in the morning that his body was found hanging from a tree, he said.

Alleging foul play, Rajkumar said there were tyre marks of a motorcycle near the spot where the body was found, raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

Circle Officer Garvit Singh said the police were investigating the case from all possible angles and were awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports.

Additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, officials added.