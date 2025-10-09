24-year-old stabbed to death in east Delhi park was to turn 25 on Friday; father demands justice

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Instead of making preparations for his son Viresh's 25th birthday on Friday, Delhi resident Radhey Shyam is travelling to his native village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, carrying his 24-year-old son's lifeless body.

Viresh, who used to sell CCTV cameras, was stabbed to death in a park in east Delhi's Dilshad Garden on Wednesday night during a robbery bid. His father, a security guard who earns Rs 8,000 a month, worked double shifts and had saved Rs 2.5 lakh to purchase a small plot of land -- his dream gift for Viresh, his younger son.

"I had taken that plot for him with my hard-earned money. He was my younger son, very decent, very respectful. We never heard a single complaint about him," said Radhey Shyam, his voice breaking, as he spoke to PTI.

Viresh had completed his graduation in Arts and was fluent in English, his father said, describing him as "a bright man who wanted to make life better for his family." "He would speak politely with everyone, never misbehaved, never argued. Even in our colony, people loved him. Now, I will never be able to forget that park -- it's a 'Khooni Park' for me forever," he said, referring to the Deer Park in Dilshad Garden where his son was found fatally stabbed.

Neighbours too described Viresh as a calm and gentle man who usually kept to himself.

According to police, Viresh had gone to the park on Wednesday evening with a woman friend when some miscreants allegedly tried to rob them. When Viresh resisted, he was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

"The victim suffered multiple stab injuries, one each to the chest, neck, and abdomen, and succumbed at GTB Hospital," a police statement read.

Police said that multiple teams were formed to trace the attackers, and all four of them have been apprehended.

"Footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras was checked, and all four accused, including two juveniles, have been apprehended. We have recovered the stolen bag, but the mobile phone is still missing," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam, in a statement, said, adding that police said that a case of murder has been registered.

Recalling the night of the attack, Radhe Shyam said he was resting when he received a call around 7.15 pm informing him that his son had been attacked.

"I rushed, but before I could reach, he was gone," he said, holding back tears. "He was lying in a pool of blood. My son was 6-foot-tall, very handsome and decent. There was not even one complaint about him from anyone -- neither neighbours, nor relatives." Viresh lived with his parents and elder brother in Pocket E of Dilshad Garden. The family had moved to Delhi years ago in search of work and a better life. Viresh's elder brother, 30, works as a daily wage labourer.

The grieving father emphasised that his son was focused and responsible. "He never used to go to that park. Yesterday was perhaps the first time he went there. He was not the kind of boy who would roam around idly," Radhe Shyam said.

According to the family members, Viresh used to earn around Rs 15,000 a month, selling CCTV cameras for a private firm. He was doing well and used to help family members.

The father's eyes welled up as he recalled his last conversation with his son. "He had told me that he wanted to celebrate his birthday quietly this year and just wanted to cut a cake at home. But instead, I am taking his body back to our native place".

Radhe Shyam demanded strict action against the accused. "Whoever did this to my boy should not be spared. I demand the strictest punishment," he said.