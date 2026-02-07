24-year-old woman found dead in Delhi home; suicide suspected

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Saturday morning, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, they said.

The incident was reported in the early hours of Saturday, prompting a police team to rush to the spot in Gautam Vihar, where she was found lying inside her room.

"The woman was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," a senior police officer said.

A forensic team was called to collect evidence and establish the cause of death. No suicide note has been recovered so far, he added.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem.

Police have initiated proceedings under relevant sections of law at the New Usmanpur police station. Statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded as part of the investigation, the officer said.