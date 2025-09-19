24-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in Delhi’s Kalkaji, police suspect suicide

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was found dead at her rented accommodation in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, with police suspecting that she committed suicide, an official said on Friday.

Police said they received a PCR call around 7.30 am on Thursday about the body in a DDA Janta flat in Kalkaji.

The woman was identified as a native of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh. "She was working in the accounts branch of a private company in Noida. Investigations revealed that she had been living alone in the rented flat since September 1,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

On Thursday morning, she was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf by her employer, Dharam Singh, who had been trying to contact her since last night. “When she did not respond to calls, he visited the apartment with the landlord and found her hanging,” the officer said.

No suicide note has been recovered from the spot, police said, adding that the crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence.

Inquest proceedings under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are underway, they added.