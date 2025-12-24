24 years after murder, 3 brothers sentenced to life in Agra

Agra (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A local court has sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment, 24 years after the murder of a youth in the Fatehabad area of Agra district, a case lawyer said on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Neeraj Kumar Mahajan found the three siblings guilty in the April 23, 2001, murder of Raj Bahadur’s son, a resident of Paliya village, who was shot over an old rivalry.

Additional district government counsel Narendra Singh said the court awarded life imprisonment to the three convicts – Karua alias Radheshyam, Arun Kumar and Umesh Kumar, sons of Mahavir Prasad – along with a total fine of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The charges were framed against the accused on April 2, 2002. The court delivered the verdict after a prolonged trial, relying on the post-mortem report, statements of the complainant, Raj Bahadur, and other witnesses, and arguments presented by the prosecution, Singh said. PTI COR KIS ARI