24 years on, auto driver held for killing passenger over fare dispute

Palghar, May 28 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a man, who used to drive an autorickshaw, for allegedly killing a passenger over a fare dispute in 2001, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Harun Ali Mustakin Ali Sayyed, 43, was taken into custody from Talasari on Monday after the Crime Branch Unit-III of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police decided to revisit the "cold case”, he said.

Victim Moharam Ali Mohammad Ibrahim Ali, 56, died within an hour of being repeatedly stabbed by the accused on October 14, 2001, after they got into a fight over auto fare, said senior inspector Shahuraj Ranawre.

Since then, he had remained untraced, the official said.

“Our unit began actively pursuing the cold case around five months ago. We traced the victim’s relatives and revisited old witnesses,” he said. The police also activated informants in Mumbai and conducted field checks in Sayyed’s native town in Uttar Pradesh, said Ranawre.

"He was nabbed after extensive groundwork and technical surveillance," the official said, adding that Sayyed has been handed over to the Virar police. PTI COR NR