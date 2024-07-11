2,400 complaints lodged in Bhubaneswar cyber police station in last 6 months: Officer

Bhubaneswar, Jul 11 (PTI) Nearly 2,400 cyber fraud complaints involving Rs 36 crore have been reported at the dedicated cyber police station in Bhubaneswar over the past six months, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said from January to June, 2,394 cyber fraud cases were reported, and 150 FIRs registered at the cyber police station, involving frauds totaling Rs 36 crore.

Panda said victims from Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state lodged complaints at the police station. He noted that police have so far frozen approximately Rs 9.50 crore in fraudulent funds and returned Rs 46 lakh to victims.

Panda also added that 21 cyber fraudsters have been arrested, and two inter-state cyber fraud rackets were busted with the arrest of their members from Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Rajasthan.

He said most cases involved UPI fraud, social media scams, parcel delivery scams, credit card delivery frauds, and fake KYC messages. Investigations revealed the involvement of fraudsters from foreign countries, he added.

On Wednesday, the Odisha crime branch arrested 15 cybercriminals, including two masterminds, for their alleged involvement in a series of cases related to cryptocurrency, stock, and IPO investment frauds. PTI BBM BBM MNB