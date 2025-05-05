24,000 clear Meghalaya board's class 12 exam

Shillong, May 5 (PTI) Over 24,000 students cleared Meghalaya state board's class 12 examination, the results of which were declared on Monday, officials said.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) attributed the adoption of digital intervention to the early declaration of the results in which over 29,000 students appeared, they said.

The higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination was held mainly for three streams.

Saptarshi Bhattacharjee of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School topped the science stream by securing 483 marks while Darishana Roychoudhury and Shweta Sharma of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions by securing 477 and 473 marks respectively.

Albert Mate and Idawanplishisha Swer of St Edmund's Higher Secondary School shared the top position by securing 455 marks while Nelly Mary Khymdeit of St Paul's Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh and Safilia Wahlang of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School secured the second and third position respectively.

Disha Chokhani of St Anthony's Higher Secondary School topped the commerce stream by securing 481 marks while Nshan Talukdar and Dipankar Barua of Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School bagged the second and third positions by securing 476 and 468 marks respectively.

A total of 22,835 (Arts) 3,922 (Science) and 2,501 (Commerce) students wrote papers for the exams. There were 20 vocational stream students also.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said in a post on X: "Congratulations to the meritorious students of the HSSLC examinations (Science, Arts, Commerce & Vocational Streams) of the State Board, MBOSE. Satisfied to see the pass percentage for Arts at 82.05%, Science at 82.94% and Commerce at 81.28 %, showing the hard work and dedication of our students, teachers and parents. My best wishes to the schools with remarkable pass percentages." The conduct of the examination went off smoothly with the cooperation of the Education Department, District Administration, Police Department, Heads of Institutions and especially the teachers who worked tirelessly during the entire process, MBOSE executive chairman CP Marak said.

"As we make significant achievements this year, let us look forward to the years ahead working together to secure a better future for our students through quality education and maintain a high pass percentage," he added. PTI JOP NN