2,406 cadets including 898 girl cadets taking part in NCC R-Day Camp 2026

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A total of 2,406 NCC cadets including 898 girls from across the country are participating in the National Cadet Corps' Republic Day Camp 2026 that began on Tuesday, officials said.

Cadets and officers from 25 friendly foreign countries are also scheduled to take part in the celebrations under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP), they said.

The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 began at the Cariappa Parade Ground at Delhi Cantonment with a 'Sarv Dharm Pooja,' a senior official said.

In this camp, "a total of 2,406 cadets including 898 girl cadets drawn from 28 states and 8 Union Territories are participating, which is the highest till date", the defence ministry said in a statement.

The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like best cadet competition, small arms firing, marching contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and flag area designing.

Lt Gen Virendra Vats, Director General NCC, welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp.

In his address to them, he urged the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork transcending barriers of religion, language, and caste in the true spirit of "nation first".

Upholding its motto of 'Unity and Discipline', the Republic Day Camp brings together NCC cadets from across the country and provides them with opportunities for training and cultural exchange, while instilling a deep sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in cadets, the officials said. PTI KND NB