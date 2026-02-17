241 Delhi roads to be revamped by 2026-end; wall-to-wall carpeting to enhance lifespan: CM

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The Delhi government will revamp 400 km of road stretches by the end of the year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

According to officials, more than 241 major roads have been identified for redevelopment under the government's comprehensive road improvement project, at the total cost of Rs 802 crore.

"The initiative is a significant step towards making the capital safer, more organised and future-ready. All roads will be developed under the wall-to-wall carpeting model to ensure construction work is not partial, but carried out across the full width with uniform quality," Gupta said.

Each road will undergo technical assessment of the base layer, necessary strengthening and proper drainage arrangements with prescribed standards. This will help reduce waterlogging during the monsoon season and ensure long-term road safety, she added.

The chief minister said unlike the common practice of only repairing the central portion of roads or isolated potholes, which result in deterioration after a short period, under the new system, entire stretches will be uniformly strengthened from edge to edge, enhancing durability and lifespan.

"The project is targeted for completion by the end of the year. Work will be undertaken in phases to minimise traffic disruption and public inconvenience. A fully levelled and sealed surface across the complete width will also lead to reduction in dust and air pollution as damaged roads generate loose soil and fine particles that become airborne due to vehicular movement," Gupta said.

The total cost of the project is Rs 802.18 crore. Of this, Rs 643.36 crore will be funded through the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and the remaining Rs 158.82 crore will be spent by the Delhi government. PTI SSM SSM ARB ARB