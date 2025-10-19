241 stubble burning cases in Punjab from Sep 15 to Oct 18: Data

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab has recorded 241 stubble burning incidents so far this season, with Tarn Taran district accounting for the biggest share at 88 as farmers continue to ignore government appeals to stop burning crop residue, according to official data.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after the paddy crop is harvested in October and November.

As the window for sowing the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear the crop residue.

Punjab recorded 241 stubble burning incidents from September 15 to October 18, an increase of 125 from 116 on October 11, according to Punjab Pollution Control Board data.

Tarn Taran witnessed the highest number of farm fires at 88, followed by Amritsar at 80, Ferozepur at 16 and Patiala at 11, the data showed.

The exercise of recording farm fire incidents will continue till November 30.

Fines worth Rs 5.60 lakh have been imposed as environmental compensation in 113 cases so far. Of the total amount, Rs 4.15 lakh has been recovered.

The data showed that a total of 132 FIRs -- 50 in Tarn Taran and 37 in Amritsar -- have been registered.

The cases have been registered under Section 223 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The state authorities also marked 87 red entries, the maximum in Tarn Taran and Amritsar, in the land records of farmers who burnt crop residue.

A red entry bars farmers from getting loans against their farmland or selling it.

The farm fire incidents are taking place despite the state government launching an extensive campaign to highlight the ill effects of stubble burning and benefits of crop residue management machinery.

Punjab recorded a total of 10,909 farm fires in 2024 as compared to 36,663 in 2023, a 70 per cent drop.

The state recorded 49,922 farm fires in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018, with Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar accounting for a large number of these.