242 people in Odisha get property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) A total of 242 people in Odisha on Saturday got property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme, aimed at bolstering economic activities and help in poverty alleviation.

These were among the 65 lakh property cards distributed across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the programme in Rayagada district, while Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was present in the event virtually from Raj Bhavan.

The governor in a post on X said, "This visionary initiative is revolutionizing rural India by securing property rights, empowering landowners, and driving economic progress." Majhi said 3,045 villages in five districts -- Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Dhenkanal, have been covered under the Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Rural Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme.

"Drone survey of the properties is in progress in these villages in the first phase. Property cards have been distributed to 242 persons of Rayagada district today," he added.

The prime minister virtually addressed the event and also interacted with some beneficiaries.

He said rural land digitisation is "furthering rural empowerment by leveraging the power of technology and good governance".

The property cards were distributed among beneficiaries across more than 50,000 villages in 10 states -- Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Modi said the scheme will help people get loans and benefits of other government schemes.

Under the SVAMITVA scheme, which was launched in April 2020, a Record of Rights (RoR) was being provided to families owning houses in inhabited areas in villages.

It will help in the monetisation of properties and enable institutional credit through bank loans, reducing property-related disputes, facilitating better assessment of properties and property tax in rural areas, and enabling comprehensive village-level planning. PTI BBM BBM SOM