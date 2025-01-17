244 cases filed for MCC violations ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Delhi Police registered 244 cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) between January 7 and January 16 here, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 9,558 people were arrested during the period under various provisions, including the Excise Act, according to a statement.

Police have intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs, the statement added.

Between January 7 and January 16, Delhi Police recorded 244 cases of alleged MCC violations and confiscated 152 illegal firearms and 110 cartridges.

They seized 25,719 litres of liquor and 62.21 kilograms of drugs, valuing more than Rs 14 crore. More than 1,200 banned injections were also seized.

The law enforcement agencies seized Rs 1.84 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said.

Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.