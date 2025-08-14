2,443 citizens screened for cancer over ten days in Thane district, 32 suspected cases flagged

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) A total of 2,443 citizens underwent cancer screening over ten days under an awareness campaign of the Thane Zilla Parishad, and 32 suspected cases were flagged for urgent follow-up, officials said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Rohan Ghuge said the initiative focuses on early diagnosis of serious diseases.

“We are implementing a cancer screening and awareness campaign till August 31, 2025. The earlier we find these conditions, the better the chances of recovery,” he said.

With the help of a mobile van, the drive is uncovering potential cases of oral, breast, cervical, and other cancers, he said, adding that 2,443 citizens from Bhiwandi and Kalyan talukas were screened for cancer over ten days, of whom 32 suspected cases were referred for urgent follow-up. PTI COR NR