245 'Govindas' injured during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai: A total of 245 'Govindas' or youngsters involved in forming human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations were injured in Mumbai a day ago, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Of these injured persons, 32 were admitted to various hospitals, while 213 were discharged after treatment, they said.

The Dahi Handi, a part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, saw enthusiastic participation by revellers. The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, Govindas form multi-tiered human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Eleven of them were admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run KEM Hospital, four each at a medical facility in Rajawadi and Sion Hospital, one at J J Hospital, an official said.

Other injured Govindas were admitted to the state-run Saint George's Hospital in south Mumbai, civic-run Trauma Care Hospital at Jogeshwari, among other medical establishments, he added.

More than 11,000 police personnel were deployed in the metropolis for security and law and order during the festival.