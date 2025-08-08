246 women from Odisha's Kotia to get Rs 15,000 each under Subhadra scheme on Saturday: Deputy CM

Koraput, Aug 8 (PTI) As many as 246 women from Kotia, a border area near Odisha’s boundary with Andhra Pradesh, will receive Rs 15,000 each under the Subhadra Yojana on August 9, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said on Friday.

Parida, who is on a two-day official visit to Koraput district, told reporters that women from Kotia panchayat were deprived of benefits of the Subhadra scheme, which was launched in September last year.

These women will get three instalments of Rs 5,000 at one go on Saturday, she said.

"We have also decided to include the Kotia women, who are having Aadhaar card of Andhra Pradesh, under the scheme,” Parida said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will distribute the third instalment to over 1 crore beneficiaries of the Subhadra scheme on Saturday at Jeypore in Koraput district, she informed.

Parida said the chief minister will interact with women who became 'Lakhpati Didis' by utilising the Subhadra money during the visit.

Subhadra Yojana, an ambitious women welfare scheme of the BJP government, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, September 17, 2024.

The scheme is designed to provide eligible women aged 21 to 60 years with Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two installments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women’s Day (March 8).

This year, the Rakhi Purnima will be celebrated on August 9.

Notably, the dispute with Andhra Pradesh over Kotia panchayat has continued since 1968.

Though the Supreme Court in 2006 directed both states to maintain status quo, tensions over governance and development interventions persist in the region. PTI BBM BBM MNB