24pc voter turnout registered till 11 am in Bengal bypolls: EC

Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) A voter turnout of 24.25 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies of West Bengal on Wednesday, an Election Commission official said.

Among the constituencies, Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) saw the highest turnout with 26.32 per cent, followed by Raiganj at 25.98 per cent, Bagdah (SC) at 22.63 per cent and Maniktala at 21.89 per cent.

Voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Three of the constituencies - Maniktala in Kolkata, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagdah in North 24 Parganas - are located in the southern part of the state. The fourth constituency, Raiganj, is situated in north Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district. There are around 10 lakh electorate in the four assembly segments.

The Election Commission has deployed around 70 companies of security forces to secure 1,097 polling booths spread across the four seats. Counting will take place on July 13. PTI SUS SCH MNB