24th Kargil Vijay Diwas observed across Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar/Jammu, Jul 26 (PTI) The Army organised various events in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to observe the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas to mark India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war.

In Srinagar, General Officer Commanding of the Army's Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai led all ranks in paying homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while pushing back Pakistani intruders during the war.

"Today, the nation celebrates 24 years of this glorious victory. The Chinar Corps on this historic day remembers the 527 gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. We also salute the serving soldiers and veterans who took part in the tough battle at treacherous heights along the Line of Control," a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

He said Lt Gen Ghai, on behalf of all ranks of the corps, paid homage to the Kargil War heroes in a solemn ceremony held at the War Memorial in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

"The proceedings included brief narration of the Kargil War highlighting the saga of courage and valour of the martyrs, prayers by religious teachers and laying of wreath in proud remembrance of the valiant heroes who participated in the operations,” he said.

On the occasion, the Army's "Dare Devil" motorcycle display team performed at the Badami Bagh cantonment.

"The 'Dare Devil' team has a glorious past of 88 years during which they have performed 1,600 shows and have earned 31 world records, including nine Guinness World Records," a defence spokesman said.

He said the team comprises 37 volunteer soldiers and 30 motorcycles led by Captain Ashish Rana. The team performed death defying stunts and shows which left the audience spellbound. The show was viewed by civil dignitaries and locals of Srinagar, the spokesman said. Major General PBS Lamba, GOC 31 Sub Area, said that the event was organised to pay homage to the brave soldiers who fought the Kargil War to defend the integrity of the nation. The motorcycle show was organised to motivate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join the Indian Army, he added. The Army also organised various events across Jammu division.

The main function was organised at the Udhampur-based Northern Command where its chief of staff Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta led the troops in the wreath laying ceremony at the Dhruva war memorial, a defence spokesman said.

The officers and men paid a heartfelt tribute to their fallen comrades, the spokesman said.

In another function, citizens of Jammu paid homage to the undying spirit of the Indian soldiers by conducting a mini marathon between Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia Memorial to Balidan Stambh in the city.

After the conclusion of the run at Balidan Stambh, a wreath-laying ceremony was held followed by felicitation of the families of bravehearts to recognise their sacrifices during the Operation Vijay, the spokesman said.

The 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas was also observed at various locations in the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, besides Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Samba and Kathua districts, the spokesman said.

In Ramban, school children observed the Vijay Diwas at an event at remote Mangat.

A one-km "Patriotic walk" was organised at Kendriya Vidyalya Chenani in Udhampur district.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter-assault, Operation Vijay, to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

The war saw Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrains amid harsh weather conditions in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan. PTI MIJ TAS SMN