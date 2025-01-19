25 acres of poppy plantation destroyed in Kangpokpi: Manipur CM

Imphal, Jan 19 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed in Kangpokpi district by teams of district police and CRPF.

The CM in a post on X said, "In a significant achievement under the war on drugs initiative, a combined team of Kangpokpi District Police and two platoons of 133 Bn CRPF destroyed 25 acres of poppy plantation during a special operation in Y Langkhong village, Kangpokpi." Singh said such operations are "vital in combating the drug menace, and efforts will continue with unwavering commitment." PTI COR RG