25 aquaculture cold storage units set up in Haryana, 18 more planned, says minister Rana

Chandigarh, Nov 11 (PTI) Twenty-five cold storage units for aquaculture have already been set up in Haryana to increase the incomes of fish farmers, while 18 more are in the pipeline, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said on Tuesday.

Presiding over a review meeting with officers of the fisheries department, Rana stated that plans are underway to establish fish markets in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Hisar, which will provide significant benefits to fish farmers.

Additionally, the state government plans to start a shrimp processing unit at an appropriate location within the state, he said.

The minister emphasised that fish farmers must be supplied with high-quality fish seed to avoid any production issues.

There are currently 15 government-run seed centres in the state.

He directed officials to expand facilities and accelerate progress towards achieving fisheries development targets.

The minister announced the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park Centre of Excellence on 24.5 acres of land in Garwa village of Bhiwani district, for Rs 98.90 crore.

The park aims to enhance the productivity of shrimp and fish farming, and tenders for the project have already been invited, he said.

Moreover, under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, 25 acres of land have been identified in Sirsa district's Poharka village for setting up a brackish water aquaculture development project to promote shrimp and fish farming.

Around Rs 13 crore has been disbursed in subsidies under the Yojana in the current financial year, Rana stated.

An additional Rs 20 crores has been requested from the central government on top of the allocated funds.

Furthermore, grants amounting to Rs 45 lakh have been released to fish farmers for installing solar systems in their ponds, he said.

