25 bus shelters in Delhi to get cold water dispensers as summer approaches

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) As peak summer approaches, the Delhi government transport department plans to install 'smart water dispensers' at 25 bus queue shelters and 16 bus terminals.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced an 'annual heat action plan,' which involves providing cold drinking water at bus queue shelters and cool roof shelters for commuters.

A part of a pilot project, the smart water dispensers will have the capacity to provide 100 litres per hour of RO-filtered clean and chilled drinking water, an overall capacity of dispensing 800 litres per day.

The AI-camera equipped water coolers will monitor the footfall and feed the results for a decision on expanding the facility at more places.

"There will be a waterproof digital screen, and the AI system will be connected to a dashboard for remote monitoring. The smart dispenser will have the facility to make public announcements, and alerts about heat waves and other information will be disseminated," says the proposal.

Tenders for both the projects has been issued, and the cost of installing dispensers -- 7 feet in height -- at bus queue shelters is Rs 2.10 crore, and at terminals Rs 72 lakh.

The work has to be completed in the next 30 days, according to the proposal.

Last week, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh held a meeting with his department officials to discuss the plan.

"Ensuring access to clean drinking water is a fundamental necessity, especially during peak summer months. By installing RO systems at our depots, we are taking a concrete step to prioritise the well-being of our hardworking staff and daily commuters. This initiative underscores our commitment to building a humane and responsive public transport system," Singh had said after the meeting. PTI SSM SSM VN VN