25 cr people lifted out of poverty in 11-yrs of Modi govt: Smriti Irani

Ranchi: Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said around 25 crore people were lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the country in the past 11 years of the Modi government.

She said four crore houses were provided to the poor and tap water supply to 15 crore families in the country.

"Bringing people out of multidimensional poverty has been a resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, today India has witnessed how 25 crore citizens have come out of multidimensional poverty and are rapidly progressing toward prosperity," Irani said while addressing media persons on the occasion of 11 years of the Modi government.

The BJP is based on five principles: nationalism, belief in democracy, Gandhian thought towards the poor, oppressed, and deprived, equality of all religions, and value-based politics, she added.

Irani said that around 12 crore connections of LPG under Ujjwala yojana have been distributed, while 12 crore toilets were built in the past 11 years.

She said there is a representation of every class of the society in the Modi cabinet.

"More than 60 per cent of ministers in the council of ministers are from SC, ST and OBC communities," she said.

PM Modi abrogated Article 370, she added.

"A few days ago, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also said that PM Modi has fulfilled Atal ji's dream by inaugurating the Chenab bridge. Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave it the status of 'project of national importance'," Irani said.

India's defence exports have witnessed a 34-fold increase and after 'Operation Sindoor', the Make in India defense system earned widespread acclaim, she added.