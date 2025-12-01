25 crore people of UP must have access to state-of-the-art health services by 2047: Deputy CM

Lucknow, Dec 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said the state government has made great strides in expanding healthcare services and asserted that by 2047, its 25 crore people should have access to state-of-the-art health services that are currently available only in metropolitan cities.

"Today, more than 25,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, over 3,500 primary health centres, over 200 specialised hospitals, and 81 medical colleges are actively operating in the state. The response time of ambulance services 102 and 108 has been reduced, increasing the speed and efficiency of emergency services," he said.

Pathak was addressing the 'Viksit UP Conclave' organised by the Medical Education, Medical Health and Family Welfare Departments.

The conclave was also attended by experts from NITI Aayog, the Planning Department, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the Chamber of Commerce, according to a statement.

Pathak said Uttar Pradesh plays a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047.

The state government is continuously working to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates by increasing the institutional delivery rate. Various health services are now being made available at district hospitals and community health centres, providing significant relief to rural areas, he said.

"It is our resolve that by 2047, the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh should have access to the same state-of-the-art health services that are currently available only in metropolitan cities. Our endeavour is to ensure that advanced medical facilities reach the district and tehsil levels, and that Uttar Pradesh leads the health model for a developed India," the deputy chief minister said.

Minister of State for Medical Education and Health, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, said that a developed Uttar Pradesh will pave the way for a developed India, and the health sector will play a crucial role in this.

Singh said that a healthy population is the foundation of economic progress, and the state government is continuously making improvements in this direction.