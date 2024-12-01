25 families of primitive Reang tribe get pucca houses under PMAY in Tripura

Gandatwisa (Tripura), Dec 1 (PTI) Pucca houses built under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) have brought joy to 25 families of the vulnerable Reang tribe of Kalayansingh, a remote village in Tripura's Dhalai district.

Reang is a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Tripura and its members traditionally live in 'tong ghars' (makeshift huts) on the slopes of hilly terrain and keep changing their houses for jhuming (shifting cultivation) as it is their main source of livelihood.

Tripura has 1,88,220 Reang families as per the 2011 census.

Out of 60 families of Kalayansingh village, a total of 25 families have been allocated pucca houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY), Jitendra Reang (31), a member of Kalayansingh Village Committee, told PTI.

"Some villagers have already constructed their pucca houses while some are about to start construction work. We are very happy to have pucca houses from the government", he said.

Gunadhan Reang (60), a CPI(M) leader and the former chairman of Kalayansingh Para Village Committee, was also elated to have a pucca house under PMAY.

"Never thought I would get a pucca house… This is a big thing. I thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating a pucca house under PMAY to me. This pucca house is permanent and will provide comfort to my entire family. There will be no threat from heavy rain or storm", he said.

Lagpati Reang (67), a resident of the village is also elated after a pucca house was allocated to her under PMAY.

"I am very happy to get a pucca house from the government. Will shift to the new house shortly", she said sitting on her 'tong ghar'.

Block Development Officer (BDO), Dumburnagar RD Block, Joydeep Debbarma said this village committee has been declared as Chief Ministers' Model Village for the 2024-25 year as the locality is primitive tribe dominated.

"Due to geographical location, electricity, water supply and all-weather proof roads could not be extended but efforts are on to address the problem. As far as electricity is concerned, Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSEC) and Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) are working to provide stable service", the BDO said.

The PWD will construct a black-top road from Gandacherra to Kalaysinghpara shortly to boost connectivity and a deep tube well will be installed for water supply, he said. PTI PS RG