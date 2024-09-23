25 IAS, 99 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday transferred and issued new posting orders for 25 IAS officers and 99 PCS officers.

According to an official order, senior IAS officer Alok Shekhar, who is additional chief secretary (ACS), jails, has been given an additional charge of social justice, empowerment and minorities.

DK Tiwari has been posted as ACS, transport while Rahul Bhandari has been given the charge of principal secretary, animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

IAS officer Rahul Tiwari, who is secretary, housing, has been given the additional charge of new and renewable energy sources while Sandeep Hans has been posted as director, social justice, empowerment and minorities.

Sanyam Aggarwal has been given the charge of commissioner municipal corporation, Bathinda and H S Sudan goes as special secretary, revenue.

Aditya Uppa, who is Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, has been given an additional charge of commissioner, municipal corporation, Pathankot.

Abhijeet Kaplish has been posted as director, mines and geology with additional charge of secretary, Punjab development commission while Neeru Katyal Gupta has been posted as chief administrator, Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority.

Ravinder Singh has been posted as director, higher education while Ankurjeet Singh has been posted as additional commissioner, MC, Jalandhar, as per the order.

Chandrajyoti Singh has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, rural development, Roopnagar while IAS officer Ojasvi has been given the charge of ADC, general, Faridkot.

Among Punjab Civil Services officers, G S Thinda, Jasbir Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bikramjit Singh Shergill, Rupinderpal Singh, Amarbir Singh were also shifted. PTI CHS NB NB