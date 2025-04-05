25 injured in bus accident in Himachal's Kullu

Shimla, April 5 (PTI) Twenty-five people were injured after a bus en route to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu met with an accident near Badiropa area on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened when the driver of the bus carrying 45 passengers lost control of the vehicle that was coming from Bathad village in Kullu district.

Police said two persons sustained multiple injuries and were referred to Regional Hospital, Kullu where they are undergoing treatment.

The rest sustained minor injuries and were sent home after getting first aid.

Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 a (rash or negligent act as to endanger human life) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the bus driver. PTI COR SKY SKY